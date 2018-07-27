Donate school supplies to get a free car wash at Car Pool

NBC12 is teaming up with Car Pool Car Washes through early September to help Central Virginia schools with supplies.

You can join the "Support our School and Save!" sponsored by Car Pool Car Washes by bringing schools supplies to Richmond-area Car Pool locations. You'll then get a FREE Super Wash.

The supplies will be donated to schools in the city of Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico through Communities in Schools in Greater Richmond.

Regional statistics compiled by the Capital Region Collaborative show that:

20 percent of children 0-5 live in poverty - that’s 16,035 children in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico

1 of every 8 children in the region enters school without the necessary skills to be successful.

869 students entering 3rd grade in 2013-2014 were held back before that year, which cost taxpayers $9.4 million

1,312 high school students in our region did not graduate on time in 2015.

