Sen. Kaine's dog - adopted from Richmond SPCA - dies

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said his dog was already 3 or 4 years old when he and his wife adopted her. (Source: Tim Kaine/Facebook)

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine's dog - who was more than 13 years old - died on Thursday.

"An amazing pet," Kaine said. "So many good memories."

Kaine adopted the dog - Gina - the day after the Virginia governor's race ended in 2005 from the Richmond SPCA.

Kaine was Virginia's governor from 2006 to 2010. The former vice presidential candidate has been in the U.S. Senate since 2013.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12