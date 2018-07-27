Suspicious death under investigation in Hanover

The man was found with "obvious signs of trauma." (Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office)

A suspicious death of a Mechanicsville man is under investigation.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office discovered Sylvester Eugene Boyd, 47, dead with “obvious signs of trauma” Thursday night.

A call was reported at 9:10 p.m. in the 8000 block of Dunwoody Road where Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators and the medical examiner are working to determine Boyd’s cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

