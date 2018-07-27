Redskins sign backup quarterback Colt McCoy to extension - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Redskins sign backup quarterback Colt McCoy to extension

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins have signed backup quarterback Colt McCoy to an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2019 season.

The team announced the deal Friday. NFL Network reported Thursday the contract could be worth up to $7 million.

McCoy is entering his fifth season with Washington, all under coach Jay Gruden, who called the 31-year-old a "great player to have around." Gruden says if anything happens to new quarterback Alex Smith, the team is in good hands with McCoy.

Drafted in the third round out of Texas by Cleveland in 2010, McCoy started 21 games for the Browns and appeared in three more. He started four games for the Redskins in 2014.

McCoy has thrown for 5,586 yards, 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 35 NFL games.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Jerry Jones: It's not playoffs or bust for Cowboys' Garrett

    Jerry Jones: It's not playoffs or bust for Cowboys' Garrett

    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-07-27 00:17:48 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-07-27 16:21:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas). Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, right, looks on as owner Jerry Jones speaks during the "state of the team" press conference at the start of the team's NFL training camp, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Oxnard, Calif.(AP Photo/Gus Ruelas). Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, right, looks on as owner Jerry Jones speaks during the "state of the team" press conference at the start of the team's NFL training camp, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Oxnard, Calif.
    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says it isn't a playoffs-or-bust season for coach Jason Garrett.More >>
    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says it isn't a playoffs-or-bust season for coach Jason Garrett.More >>

  • Redskins sign backup quarterback Colt McCoy to extension

    Redskins sign backup quarterback Colt McCoy to extension

    Friday, July 27 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-07-27 15:55:21 GMT
    Colt McCoy (Source: Wikipedia)Colt McCoy (Source: Wikipedia)

    The Washington Redskins have signed backup quarterback Colt McCoy to an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2019 season.

    More >>

    The Washington Redskins have signed backup quarterback Colt McCoy to an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2019 season.

    More >>

  • Dolphins' Kenny Stills would prefer NFL had no anthem policy

    Dolphins' Kenny Stills would prefer NFL had no anthem policy

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-07-26 16:21:55 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-07-27 15:32:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) does drills Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the NFL football team's training camp in Davie, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) does drills Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the NFL football team's training camp in Davie, Fla.
    Dolphins' Kenny Stills wishes NFL had no anthem policy so players could do as they wanted.More >>
    Dolphins' Kenny Stills wishes NFL had no anthem policy so players could do as they wanted.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly