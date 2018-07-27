Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|22
|12
|.647
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|23
|13
|.639
|-
|Danville (Braves)
|18
|17
|.514
|4½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|16
|20
|.444
|7
|Burlington (Royals)
|10
|25
|.286
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|20
|12
|.625
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|17
|17
|.500
|4
|Bristol (Pirates)
|16
|18
|.471
|5
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|16
|18
|.471
|5
|Greeneville (Reds)
|14
|20
|.412
|7
|Friday's Games
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Bristol at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.
Kingsport at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Bluefield at Princeton, 5 p.m.
Danville at Johnson City, 5 p.m.
Pulaski at Greeneville, 5 p.m.
Bristol at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.
Kingsport at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Washington Redskins have signed backup quarterback Colt McCoy to an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2019 season.More >>
The Washington Redskins have signed backup quarterback Colt McCoy to an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2019 season.More >>
Camp started on Thursday, kicking off a three-week grind to set the stage for the season and trim the roster.More >>
Camp started on Thursday, kicking off a three-week grind to set the stage for the season and trim the roster.More >>