Exxon profit surges, just not enough - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Exxon profit surges, just not enough

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Profit at Exxon Mobil Corp. surged on rising prices, but not enough for investors who are selling off shares in early trading.

The Irving, Texas-based company on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $3.95 billion, or 92 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. Wall Street had expected per-share earnings of $1.26.

Revenue was $73.5 billion, well above projections for $70.25 billion.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. are down almost 3 percent before the opening bell.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:52:28 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-07-27 12:43:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>

  • Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angels'

    Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angels'

    Thursday, July 26 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-07-26 20:47:09 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-07-27 12:34:08 GMT
    (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Kristen Stewart poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Stewart is set to s...(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Kristen Stewart poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Stewart is set to s...
    Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of "Charlie's Angels.".More >>
    Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of "Charlie's Angels.".More >>

  • Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'

    Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'

    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-07-27 01:58:04 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-07-27 12:34:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show "Hannity" on T...(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show "Hannity" on T...
    Roseanne Barr has told Sean Hannity in her first televised interview that she's sorry for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit ABC series and insists she is not racist.More >>
    Roseanne Barr has told Sean Hannity in her first televised interview that she's sorry for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit ABC series and insists she is not racist.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly