Exxon profit surges, just not enough

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Profit at Exxon Mobil Corp. surged on rising prices, but not enough for investors who are selling off shares in early trading.
The Irving, Texas-based company on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $3.95 billion, or 92 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. Wall Street had expected per-share earnings of $1.26.
Revenue was $73.5 billion, well above projections for $70.25 billion.
Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. are down almost 3 percent before the opening bell.
