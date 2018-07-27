Yoga in the Park forced to change locations

The event is moving from Byrd Park to Maymont. (Source: King of Pops/Facebook)

A popular, free outdoor yoga event is being forced to change locations.

Yoga in the Park hosts nearly 300 people every Tuesday, but organizers ran into a snag with the usual venue, Byrd Park. A hefty fee was going to be charged, so the event has had to find a new home.

King of Pops, which sponsors Yoga in the Park, posted on its Facebook page that it is taking a two-week hiatus but will return Aug. 7.

The new location is at Maymont.

