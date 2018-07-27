Mission BBQ offers free sandwich to Korean War veterans

Mission BBQ is offering free sandwiches to Korean War veterans Friday.

The restaurant said on its Facebook page the promotion is in concert with National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.

There is additional meaning to the Korean War recognition this year as North Korea has said it is returning the remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the war.

Mission BBQ has one restaurant in Richmond, located at 5440 Glenside Drive. Another location in Midlothian in the works.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12