NBC Wake-up Roundup - July 27

What’s Going On?

The family of a man shot and killed by police on I-95 confronted Mayor Levar Stoney.

Marcus Peters’ family said he was suffering a mental breakdown and was not on drugs at the time.

The family blamed the officer being “impatient” for the shooting.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

An increase in burglaries near VCU has residents on edge.

The most recent reported burglary involved the thief crawling through an unlocked window.

Six burglaries have been reported around VCU in the last week.

Police say the easiest thing to do is keep your windows and doors locked.

North Korea says it is sending U.S. war dead back home.

An American military plane landed in North Korea to retrieve 55 cases of remains.

A ceremony will be held to honor the fallen soldiers Wednesday.

The remains will be taken to Hawaii for testing to determine if they are human and if they can be ID’d.

A Thing to Know:

A teenager in Henrico County has donated $40,000 worth of equipment to Richmond area schools.

How’s the Weather?

It’s nice now, but it could be nasty later.

What Day is It?

Friday, July 27 – National Crème Brulee Day

Say What?

A mountain lion spent the night in a woman’s living room. But rather than being scared, she said it was a spiritual experience and she communicated with the big cat using psychic energy.

Did You See the Game?

For the next three weeks, the Redskins will be in training camp in Richmond.

Adoptable Animal(s)

Cats? Julius ain’t got time for that.

Final Thought:

"Fashion fades. Only style remains the same." – Coco Chanel

