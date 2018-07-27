NBC Wake-up Roundup - July 27

We’re closing out the workweek with some more potential for rain. Weekend doesn’t look much better.
The family of a man shot and killed by police on I-95 confronted Mayor Levar Stoney.
An increase in burglaries near VCU has residents on edge.
North Korea says it is sending U.S. war dead back home.
We’re closing out the workweek with some more potential for rain. Weekend doesn’t look much better.More >>
What was supposed to be a community meeting with Richmond's mayor turned into a demand for answers from the family of a man shot and killed by a police officer back in May.More >>
Police are investigating six burglaries near VCU, all happening in the past week.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Camp started on Thursday, kicking off a three-week grind to set the stage for the season and trim the roster.More >>
Officials say a Colorado woman drowned after a small but intense storm flooded the basement apartment of a friend where the woman was checking on a pet cat.More >>
Scientists have found a new species, a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in Kauai waters.More >>
The North Miami Beach Police officer has been relieved of duty pending an internal affairs review. The baby was born OK.More >>
Dash cam footage released Thursday by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office reportedly shows a woman’s attempt to flee from deputies who were attempting a traffic stop.More >>
