NBC Wake-up Roundup - July 27 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC Wake-up Roundup - July 27

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WWBT) -

We’re closing out the workweek with some more potential for rain. Weekend doesn’t look much better.

What’s Going On?

The family of a man shot and killed by police on I-95 confronted Mayor Levar Stoney.

  • Marcus Peters’ family said he was suffering a mental breakdown and was not on drugs at the time.
  • The family blamed the officer being “impatient” for the shooting.
  • An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

An increase in burglaries near VCU has residents on edge.

  • The most recent reported burglary involved the thief crawling through an unlocked window.
  • Six burglaries have been reported around VCU in the last week.
  • Police say the easiest thing to do is keep your windows and doors locked.

North Korea says it is sending U.S. war dead back home.

  • An American military plane landed in North Korea to retrieve 55 cases of remains.
  • A ceremony will be held to honor the fallen soldiers Wednesday.
  • The remains will be taken to Hawaii for testing to determine if they are human and if they can be ID’d.

A Thing to Know:

How’s the Weather?

  • It’s nice now, but it could be nasty later.

What Day is It?

Say What?

  • A mountain lion spent the night in a woman’s living room. But rather than being scared, she said it was a spiritual experience and she communicated with the big cat using psychic energy.

Did You See the Game?

Adoptable Animal(s)

Cats? Julius ain’t got time for that.

Final Thought:

"Fashion fades. Only style remains the same." – Coco Chanel

