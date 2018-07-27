Superintendent accused of going No. 2 on track resigns

KENILWORTH, N.J. (AP) - The school superintendent accused of repeatedly defecating on another high school's track has resigned.
The Star-Ledger of Newark reports the Kenilworth school board accepted Thomas Tramaglini's resignation Thursday. In an email and voicemail sent to staff, the board said it became clear his continued service became "too much of a distraction."
Tramaglini is charged with public defecation, lewdness and littering. A court hearing is pending.
Authorities say surveillance video caught Tramaglini in late April following an early morning run at Holmdel High School. Police said staff members were watching to see who had been leaving human feces on the property.
His lawyer, Matthew Adams, issued a statement saying that Tramaglini will continue to fight the allegations and that his resignation should not "be construed as an acknowledgement of guilt." Neither Adams nor authorities have said why Tramaglini allegedly did what police allege.
Adams also said Tramaglini plans to sue Holmdel police over the mug shot taken after his arrest, claiming they should not have photographed him at police headquarters because the public defecation, lewdness and litter charges were low-level municipal offenses.
"It's like getting photographed and fingerprinted for a speeding ticket," Adams told the newspaper. He has filed a tort claim notice that lists potential damages of more than $1 million due to loss of income, harm to his reputation, emotional distress and invasion of privacy.
"It is our position that the photograph that has been widely disseminated was unlawfully taken and maliciously distributed," Adams said.
Holmdel officials did not return a call seeking comment.
