School superintendent accused of defecating resigns - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

School superintendent accused of defecating resigns

KENILWORTH, N.J. (AP) - The New Jersey school superintendent accused of repeatedly defecating on another high school's track has resigned.

The Star-Ledger of Newark reports the Kenilworth school board accepted Thomas Tramaglini's resignation Thursday. In an email and voicemail sent to staff, the board said it became clear his continued service became "too much of a distraction."

Tramaglini is charged with public defecation, lewdness and littering.

Authorities say surveillance video caught Tramaglini in late April following an early-morning run at Holmdel High School. Police said staff members were watching to see who'd been leaving human feces on the property.

His lawyer issued a statement saying Tramaglini will continue to fight the allegations and his resignation should not "be construed as an acknowledgement of guilt."

A court hearing is pending.

___

Information from: The (Newark, N.J.) Star-Ledger, http://www.nj.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

