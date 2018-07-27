Germany buys stake in grid operator to fend off Chinese bid - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Germany buys stake in grid operator to fend off Chinese bid

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's state-owned KfW bank is buying a 20 percent stake in electricity grid operator 50Hertz, fending off a bid from a Chinese company.

The economy ministry said Friday the decision was based on "security policy considerations," citing "a strong interest in protecting critical energy infrastructure."

50Hertz is one of four grid operators in Germany and supplies some 18 million people with electricity, mainly in the east of the country.

China's state owned network operator SGCC had tried to buy a stake in 50Hertz earlier this year. Belgian firm Elia, which owns 80 percent of 50Hertz, will buy the remaining stake and sell it on to KfW.

Separately, German media reported that the government plans to veto a Chinese takeover of specialist engineering company Leifeld Metal Spinning, citing security concerns.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:52:28 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 5:45 AM EDT2018-07-27 09:45:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>

  • Mysterious missing parts of Malcolm X's autobiography found

    Mysterious missing parts of Malcolm X's autobiography found

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:07 PM EDT2018-07-27 03:07:40 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-07-27 09:44:37 GMT
    The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem. (Source: AP Photo)The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem. (Source: AP Photo)

    For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most...

    More >>

    For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts.

    More >>

  • Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'

    Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'

    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-07-27 01:58:04 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-07-27 08:32:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show "Hannity" on T...(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show "Hannity" on T...
    Roseanne Barr has told Sean Hannity in her first televised interview that she's sorry for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit ABC series and insists she is not racist.More >>
    Roseanne Barr has told Sean Hannity in her first televised interview that she's sorry for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit ABC series and insists she is not racist.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly