Family of man shot by police sound off at meeting with Mayor Stoney

What was supposed to be a community meeting with Richmond's mayor turned into a demand for answers from the family of a man shot and killed by a police officer back in May.

Relatives of Marcus Peters say they received a toxicology report and that it shows he did not have drugs in his system. Meanwhile, the Commonwealth's Attorney is reviewing whether there should be criminal charges against the officer involved.

Marcus Peters' sister showed NBC12 what she said is the toxicology report given to her this week by the Medical Examiner's office. She didn't want to release it publicly, but it showed "no positive signs."

Family and supporters sounded off in a heated exchange with Mayor Levar Stoney on Thursday.

"I understand your impatience," said Stoney.

"No, it's not impatience. Your officer was impatient when they took my brother's life instead of waiting on more officers to come," replied Peters' sister, Princess Blanding.

"I stated we will not be talking about the details of the investigation," said Stoney. "There's a process to this. The investigation is currently in the hands of the Commonwealth's Attorney."

Stoney's meeting about community issues was taken over by a crowd who wanted to know more about the police-involved shooting that claimed teacher Marcus Peter's life. He was unarmed and naked at the time.

Body camera video police released showed Peters walking towards the officer, threatening him to put his gun down - when the officer opened fire.

"When my uncle and I came in there to watch the video, we were told 'We hope this brings you some closure,'" said Blanding. "Hell no, it doesn't bring us any closure. My brother is gone."

The family says Peters was having a mental breakdown when he was killed.

"My brother Marcus has three bullet shots to his body when we were told he was shots two times in his abdomen. The toxicology report - which I'm sure Richmond just hoped my brother was strung out on some drugs and this just caused him to act in an erratic behavior. I have it right here. It clearly says there were no positive findings in the toxicology report," Blanding said at the meeting.

Police have not issued any further comments about the case after conducting an internal investigation.

"No matter who you are in this city, if you were to lose your life in the city, obviously our heart always goes out to those families and our condolences remain with your family. We do recognize there is a process that must play itself out," said Stoney.

Shortly after the shooting, Richmond United for Law Enforcement offered condolences to Peters family and asked the community to await the outcome of the investigation without drawing "incomplete conclusions."

The group says, "Police officers have a duty to protect your lives, but also a right to use all forms of necessary force to protect their own lives as well."

The mayor offered to have a private meeting with the family to discuss their concerns. The family declined, saying they want all communication about Peters' death to be held in public.

