Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|23
|12
|.657
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|22
|12
|.647
|½
|Danville (Braves)
|18
|17
|.514
|5
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|16
|20
|.444
|7½
|Burlington (Royals)
|10
|25
|.286
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|20
|12
|.625
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|17
|17
|.500
|4
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|16
|18
|.471
|5
|Bristol (Pirates)
|15
|18
|.455
|5½
|Greeneville (Reds)
|14
|20
|.412
|7
|Thursday's Games
Danville 13, Kingsport 0
Burlington 5, Elizabethton 0
Princeton 10, Greeneville 8
Johnson City 2, Pulaski 1
Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Bristol at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.
Kingsport at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Camp started on Thursday, kicking off a three-week grind to set the stage for the season and trim the roster.More >>
Camp started on Thursday, kicking off a three-week grind to set the stage for the season and trim the roster.More >>
Alex Smith has taken the reins of the Redskins' offense as the new starting quarterback, and took the podium after the first practice of training camp. Smith is quickly winning the confidence of his teammates, and says he thinks his best football is still in front of him.More >>
Alex Smith has taken the reins of the Redskins' offense as the new starting quarterback, and took the podium after the first practice of training camp. Smith is quickly winning the confidence of his teammates, and says he thinks his best football is still in front of him.More >>
Triple Crown winner Justify has retired from racing because of fluid in his left front ankle.More >>
Triple Crown winner Justify has retired from racing because of fluid in his left front ankle.More >>