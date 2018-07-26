Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 23 12 .657 -
Princeton (Rays) 21 12 .636 1
Danville (Braves) 18 17 .514 5
Pulaski (Yankees) 16 20 .444
Burlington (Royals) 10 25 .286 13
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 20 12 .625 -
Kingsport (Mets) 17 17 .500 4
Johnson City (Cardinals) 16 18 .471 5
Bristol (Pirates) 15 18 .455
Greeneville (Reds) 14 19 .424

Thursday's Games

Danville 13, Kingsport 0

Burlington 5, Elizabethton 0

Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Johnson City 2, Pulaski 1

Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bristol at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Kingsport at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

  Redskins training camp begins

    Redskins training camp begins

    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:50 PM EDT
    Redskins training camp begins on July 26 (Source: NBC12)Redskins training camp begins on July 26 (Source: NBC12)

    Camp started on Thursday, kicking off a three-week grind to set the stage for the season and trim the roster.

    Camp started on Thursday, kicking off a three-week grind to set the stage for the season and trim the roster.

  New Redskin Smith says his best football is yet to come

    New Redskin Smith says his best football is yet to come

    Alex Smith has taken the reins of the Redskins' offense as the new starting quarterback, and took the podium after the first practice of training camp. Smith is quickly winning the confidence of his teammates, and says he thinks his best football is still in front of him.

    Alex Smith has taken the reins of the Redskins' offense as the new starting quarterback, and took the podium after the first practice of training camp. Smith is quickly winning the confidence of his teammates, and says he thinks his best football is still in front of him.

  CAS confirm 2 Russians to be stripped of 2008 Olympic medals

    CAS confirm 2 Russians to be stripped of 2008 Olympic medals

    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:22 AM EDT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-07-26 19:48:38 GMT
    Russian athletes Maria Abakumova, Tatyana Lebedeva, and Ekaterina Gnidenko have lost their appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over doping offenses at the Olympic Games.
    Russian athletes Maria Abakumova, Tatyana Lebedeva, and Ekaterina Gnidenko have lost their appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over doping offenses at the Olympic Games.More >>
