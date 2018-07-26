Teen donates $40K in technology to schools

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Camp started on Thursday, kicking off a three-week grind to set the stage for the season and trim the roster.More >>
Camp started on Thursday, kicking off a three-week grind to set the stage for the season and trim the roster.More >>
Jocelyn Marencik wants to make sure kids have access to computers and other technology that can prepare them for the future.More >>
Jocelyn Marencik wants to make sure kids have access to computers and other technology that can prepare them for the future.More >>
The government agency may not honor the benefits form, even though at last check, anyone with a computer can find it.More >>
The government agency may not honor the benefits form, even though at last check, anyone with a computer can find it.More >>
The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation honors the life of the 16-year-old who used running to help in her own struggles. She passed away suddenly from a heart condition after finishing a half marathon in 2014.More >>
The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation honors the life of the 16-year-old who used running to help in her own struggles. She passed away suddenly from a heart condition after finishing a half marathon in 2014.More >>
Three Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants are being credited with helping to save three girls from an apparent human trafficking situation on a flight to Honolulu.More >>
Three Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants are being credited with helping to save three girls from an apparent human trafficking situation on a flight to Honolulu.More >>
The child was taken to Baptist Floyd Hospital where he was pronounced dead.More >>
The child was taken to Baptist Floyd Hospital where he was pronounced dead.More >>
Scientists have found a new species, a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in Kauai waters.More >>
Scientists have found a new species, a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in Kauai waters.More >>