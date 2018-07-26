Teen donates $40K in technology to schools

Jocelyn Marencik is donating technology to schools in the Richmond area (Source: Jocelyn Marencik)

A Henrico teenager is on a mission to help other students across the area.

Jocelyn Marencik wants to make sure kids have access to computers and other technology that can prepare them for the future. That's why she, alone, has donated thousands of dollars worth of equipment to more than 80 schools in Central Virginia.

It's no secret that coding and computer science has grown into a massive industry.

"One day, most of all jobs will involve computers," said Marencik.

That's why it's become a part of classrooms nationwide, but some schools aren't able to keep up.

"It's unfortunate that some schools don't have that opportunity," said Marencik.

The 17-year-old loves to code, and she was moved to action when she learned that every student doesn't have the same chance as her to learn the science.

She combined her two passions - computer science and community service - to start Got Tech Richmond.

"With the simple donation of a chromebook to a classroom. Now it's grown over 80 schools and 120 classrooms," said Marencik.

Over the last two years, she's given a piece of technology to every Richmond public school. She's also helped out schools in Henrico, Chesterfield, and Goochland.

In all, she's donated nearly $40,000 worth of equipment.

"It feels amazing, especially when I see students sharing a passion in computer science with everyone," said Marencik.

Marencik is a senior at Deep Run High and was just 15 when she started Got Tech Richmond. It hasn't always been easy for her, but she says it was worth it to push through.

"I had to prove to them that I could bring them the technology and what I could do, but once I got started, they were amazed and super excited to have me donating at the schools," said Marencik.

Marencik hopes her story can inspire people outside of the classroom.

"You combine your volunteerism and your passion, then it will be life-changing for both you and those who you've given too," said Marencik.

Marencik is raising money through donations, grants, and crocheting.

