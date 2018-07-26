WWII vet turned down for benefits offered in 'obsolete' form on SSA website

Time is of the essence for a 92-year-old World War II veteran.

Allison Crowder tried to apply for special veterans benefits, which his daughter discovered on the Social Security Administration's website, but there's a big problem.

The government agency may not honor the benefits form, even though at last check, anyone with a computer can find it.

Less than five percent of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive today. The Crowder family wants answers to help their father now and other veterans before they pass.

Allison Crowder joined the United States Navy at age 17, back in 1943, and served three years with the family of the 50th Battalion Seabees. Listening to him, you see how courageous these WWII vets are.

When asked if he was ever scared, he said, "Oh, good Lord yeah. I was terrified a lot of times, but I had to swallow it and do away with it."

These vets also unselfishly gave of themselves.

"My hearing is gone, mainly in my left side, from the bombardment of gunfire. Those big guns out there, my ears would bleed."

Getting medical treatment for his hearing loss weighs heavily on his mind these days. He says when his daughter Barbara told him about the Social Security Administration form she found on line, it brought him hope for additional income after his wife died.

"Yeah, it’s a struggle now. Trying to get these bills paid. I've got some of them paid and pay on some of them," said Allison Crowder.

Allison Crowder's daughter downloaded the form, and his son presented it to SSA. Barbara Crowder says they were stunned at the response they received from the third largest federal agency.

“The lady came back on the line and said that form is obsolete, and I said well it's on your website and it is updated 2016. Well it's obsolete," said Barbara Crowder.

NBC12's Diane Walker called and emailed several people a week ago at SSA, and to date, no one with media relations has responded.

Barbara Crowder got an email on Tuesday that told her: “Diane Walker is calling several people here and we would like for you to tell her that I am working on it.”

Barbara was amused and said "they're shaking in their boots."

On a serious note: she wants answers.

“Financially, I am sure he can use it. We owe these veterans this benefit. If it exists, and what these young men went through, we owe it to them," said Barbara Crowder.

The form is specific to WWII veterans who served between 1940 and 1947. Until now, she says her dad has never applied for any veterans benefits, except when he bought his first house.

The veteran and elder Crowder would like to receive assistance through the benefit and is counting on SSA to come through.

"It would make me feel wonderful," said Allison Crowder.

Crowder's daughter says SSA told them they are sending their father a letter.

