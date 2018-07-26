Social Security form sparks confusion as WWII vet doesn't qualify for benefits

A World War II veteran with hearing loss and having trouble with his bills is finally getting answers.

Allison Crowder, 92, says she got the run-around after his daughter found forms on the Social Security Administration's website.

NBC12 found out that the form in question is not obsolete, but it appears that some SSA employees just don't know about it and apparently did not research Crowder's concern to be able to explain exactly who does qualify for the special benefits.

"Regardless of the amount of money it is, I want to know where the form came from," said Crowder’s daughter, Barbara. "Why no one knows what it is. No one's interested in finding out what it is, and just to get these benefits to these veterans that they're owed."

Turns out Allison Crowder does not qualify for the benefits his family was seeking for him under form SSA-2000-F6 - Special Benefits for Certain World War II Veterans. It is limited to World War II veterans who do not live in the United States.

A public affairs specialist with the Social Security Administration emailed NBC12 a publication that details who may qualify.

Several viewers who called themselves former SSA employees say the form was rarely seen by SSA employees and said that may be why no one had any knowledge of it. It was intended to help certain Filipino soldiers who fought under the American Flag during World War II.

Many of these courageous fighters became U.S. citizens.

The document goes on to state that benefits stop if the veteran no longer lives outside the U.S or if they visit the U.S. and stay more than a month. The benefit is only payable to low-income veterans whose monthly income is less than $562. It is not payable to anyone who lives in the U.S.

Allison Crowder has hearing loss and other financial needs and would still like some assistance.

“My hearing is gone, mainly in my left side from the war. Those big guns, my ears would bleed, blood would pour out of both. That's really what made me hard of hearing," said Allison Crowder.

One viewer who wants to help Allison Crowder get the medical care and financial assistance he needs suggested he go in person to the Office of Disabled American Veterans at McGuire VA hospital, bring his discharge form and the organization that's chartered by Congress for disabled military veterans of the United States Armed Forces will help him and his family in various ways.

If you or a loved one has a similar problem, you can reach D.A.V. by calling McGuire VA Medical Center at 804-675-5000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12