Robert Garrigus gets rocky break, leads Canadian Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Robert Garrigus gets rocky break, leads Canadian Open

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Robert Garrigus reacts to his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Robert Garrigus reacts to his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Thursday, July 26, 2018.
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Robert Garrigus reacts to his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Robert Garrigus reacts to his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Thursday, July 26, 2018.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP). Sergio Garcia, of Spain, tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP). Sergio Garcia, of Spain, tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario, Thursday, July 26, 2018.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP). Tommy Fleetwood of England watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP). Tommy Fleetwood of England watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Thursday, July 26, 2018.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP). Sergio Garcia of Spain tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP). Sergio Garcia of Spain tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Thursday, July 26, 2018.

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) - Robert Garrigus made a birdie after a rock saved his ball from water and had a one-stroke lead at 9-under 63 when first-round play in the RBC Canadian Open was suspended Thursday because of high wind and potential lightning strikes.

"Hit it right in the middle of the water, and it hit a rock and bounced over the thing," Garrigus said about the break on the par-5 13th.

The 40-year-old Garrigus won his lone PGA Tour title in 2010. He made five straight birdies on Nos. 2-6, then birdied four of the last six holes - three of them par 5s.

PGA Tour rookie Adam Schenk was second. He birdied the first five and last three.

Chris Stroud was third at 65, and Ben Crane, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter shot 66.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh attorney general

    Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh attorney general

    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-07-26 11:21:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-07-27 00:23:00 GMT
    (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>

  • Officials release redacted 911 call about Lovato emergency

    Officials release redacted 911 call about Lovato emergency

    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-07-26 23:22:15 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-07-27 00:22:52 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman who liv...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman who liv...
    Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call that led to Demi Lovato's hospitalization earlier this week.More >>
    Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call that led to Demi Lovato's hospitalization earlier this week.More >>

  • The Latest: White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter

    The Latest: White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter

    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-07-27 00:12:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:18 PM EDT2018-07-27 00:18:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    The White House is defending its decision to bar a CNN reporter from attending an open press event.More >>
    The White House is defending its decision to bar a CNN reporter from attending an open press event.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly