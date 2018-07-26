RPD's lip-sync video to drop Monday following dance scene with citizens

The Richmond Police Department’s lip-sync challenge video will hit the internet Monday following a video shoot that brought in several people in the community for one of the dance scenes.More >>
The Richmond Police Department’s lip-sync challenge video will hit the internet Monday following a video shoot that brought in several people in the community for one of the dance scenes.More >>
First Alert Weather Day Friday for a few strong storms possible during the late afternoon and evening.More >>
First Alert Weather Day Friday for a few strong storms possible during the late afternoon and evening.More >>
Parents, do you need a break?More >>
Parents, do you need a break?More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A Virginia zoo is continuing to investigate possible sightings of a red panda that escaped more than a year ago.More >>
A Virginia zoo is continuing to investigate possible sightings of a red panda that escaped more than a year ago.More >>
Doctor's offices are seeing a spike in Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, which often spreads where large groups of children gather.More >>
Doctor's offices are seeing a spike in Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, which often spreads where large groups of children gather.More >>
The mother of a 6-month-old Natchitoches toddler and another woman allegedly involved in his burning death now also are accused of conspiring.More >>
The mother of a 6-month-old Natchitoches toddler and another woman allegedly involved in his burning death now also are accused of conspiring.More >>
What does a driving range have in common with Broad River Road Correctional Institution? They each have 50-foot netting.More >>
What does a driving range have in common with Broad River Road Correctional Institution? They each have 50-foot netting.More >>
A young Arizona Department of Safety trooper was shot and killed, a second trooper was shot and wounded, and a third was injured in an incident in Avondale.More >>
A young Arizona Department of Safety trooper was shot and killed, a second trooper was shot and wounded, and a third was injured in an incident in Avondale.More >>
The star was reportedly destroyed with a pick axe.More >>
The star was reportedly destroyed with a pick axe.More >>