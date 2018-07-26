RPD's lip-sync video to drop Monday following dance scene with citizens

The Richmond Police Department’s lip-sync challenge video will hit the internet Monday following a video shoot that brought in several people in the community for one of the dance scenes.

RPD posted to social media Thursday morning asking people in the community to come to Brown’s Island to help them out.

“All you have to do is show up at 3:30 and be ready to dance!” the post said.

Officers from the Police Department, Richmond Fire, Richmond Ambulance Authority, SWAT, the Sheriff’s Office and city officials all joined in for the video challenge.

"We decided to make this really about the city of Richmond being one of the best cities in the world!" said Richmond Police Major Sybil El-Amin.

"I just think they're the ‘awesomest’ people in the world," said Kingston Overby, who danced in the video.

Candace Overby has been waiting for a department in our area to drop a video. When she saw the post by RPD she decided to bring the kids all the way from Chesterfield.

"It was really fun,” said Allana Overby. “It can kind of can be a workout too."

Overby added the video challenge seen across the country from various department may also be a way to bring the force and community closer together.

"I know that there's a big disconnect these days and anything that can re-enforce these relationships for the upcoming generation... to kind of change things for the future is a good thing,” Overby said.

"It's all about community,” said Ajay Brewer, who danced in the video. “Any time you can make yourself personable and connecting with the community is good. I'll be honest with you, I've never seen of the lip-sync challenge. I don't even know what it is. To know that they're so connected, and they thought this would be a good idea to do it, I think that's cool."

While the song the group danced to won't be the one heard in the video, the city agencies hope to attract new people to the city.

"We want you to come and be a part of our city,” El-Amin said. “We want you to work here, we want you to play here, we want you to live here."

"To see that there's so much uniformity here in Richmond... it's cool to see.” Brewer said. “It's cool for my three-year-old son to see."

"It was good!" said Parker Brewer.

The production company putting this video together said they have eight hours of footage to go through.

The video will drop Monday on the department’s social media pages.

