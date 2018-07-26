Joh shoots 9-under 62 at Ladies Scottish Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Joh shoots 9-under 62 at Ladies Scottish Open

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) - Tiffany Joh credited her "hot putter" as she shot a career-best 9-under 62 at the Ladies Scottish Open to take a four-shot lead after Thursday's first round.

"I pretty much kept it in play and putted amazing, that's the only way I could describe it today," said the 31-year-old American, who opened and finished her round with birdies.

In-Kyung Kim, Amy Yang and Jenny Shin all shot 66 to share a three-way South Korean tie for second place at Gullane Golf Club.

Seven-time LPGA winner Kim called it "a tough course but I think it suits my game."

