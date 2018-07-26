Robin Roberts, Lifetime make deal for movies, documentaries - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Robin Roberts, Lifetime make deal for movies, documentaries

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, Robin Roberts attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York. Roberts is getting into business with the Lifetime channel. The cable channel said Thursda... (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, Robin Roberts attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York. Roberts is getting into business with the Lifetime channel. The cable channel said Thursda...

By BY LYNN ELBER
AP Television Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Robin Roberts is getting into business with the Lifetime channel.

The cable channel said Thursday that it's signed a production deal with the ABC News journalist for a series of movies and documentaries.

The first project will focus on gospel singer and activist Mahalia Jackson. Next up is an account of the real-life story of Alexis Manigo, abducted at birth from a Florida hospital.

Each will include a movie and companion documentary to be executive produced by Roberts. They're set to air next year under the banner, "Robin Roberts Presents."

The deal with Roberts is part of Lifetime's expansion of its movie slate, which will number 75 in 2019, the channel said.

Lifetime is developing book-based franchises, including a previously announced three-picture deal with author Jane Green. The first movie, "Tempting Fate," stars Alyssa Milano.

Victoria Christopher Murray, V.C. Andrews and T.D. Jakes are among the authors whose works will be adapted for the channel.

Production is completed on "Somebody's Someone," based on Regina Louise's memoir about how a white woman's attempt to adopt her was denied because of her African-American ethnicity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:52:28 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-07-27 01:58:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>

  • The Latest: White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter

    The Latest: White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter

    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-07-27 00:12:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:45 PM EDT2018-07-27 01:45:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    The White House is defending its decision to bar a CNN reporter from attending an open press event.More >>
    The White House is defending its decision to bar a CNN reporter from attending an open press event.More >>

  • Officials release redacted 911 call about Lovato emergency

    Officials release redacted 911 call about Lovato emergency

    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-07-26 23:22:15 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-07-27 01:43:47 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman who liv...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman who liv...
    Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call that led to Demi Lovato's hospitalization earlier this week.More >>
    Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call that led to Demi Lovato's hospitalization earlier this week.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly