First Alert Weather Day Friday: Few PM strong storms possible

First Alert Weather Day Friday for a few strong storms possible during the late afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a good portion of our area from Richmond and northward under a marginal risk of severe storms. That's a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.

If you have plans to travel to D.C., they are under a slight risk of severe storms, which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.

The main concern with these storms will be heavy rain and strong gusty winds.

Here is what 4 p.m. could look like:

And again at 9 p.m.:

Scattered showers and storms will be more likely both Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening. At this time, we aren't expecting any severe weather, but something we will watch.

Keep your NBC12 weather app handy if you have plans to be outdoors Friday evening.