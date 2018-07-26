Islanders hire Caps' Mitch Korn as director of goaltending - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Islanders hire Caps' Mitch Korn as director of goaltending

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Islanders have hired longtime goalie guru Mitch Korn as director of goaltending.

Korn rejoins coach Barry Trotz, who he worked under with the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals. Korn was director of goaltending with Trotz and the Capitals last season when they won the Stanley Cup.

The team announced the hire Thursday. Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said recently they told Korn he'd be welcome to stay, but the 60-year-old decided to also join the Islanders.

Korn and recently hired goaltending coach Piero Greco are tasked with improving the Islanders' goaltending that played a large role in sinking their playoff hopes last season. New York ranked 28th out of 31 teams in save percentage, and Thomas Greiss returns to form a tandem with former Buffalo goaltender Robin Lehner.

During his 27 years in the NHL, Korn has had a hand in the success of Vezina Trophy winners Dominik Hasek, Pekka Rinne and Braden Holtby.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CAS confirm 2 Russians to be stripped of 2008 Olympic medals

    CAS confirm 2 Russians to be stripped of 2008 Olympic medals

    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:22 AM EDT2018-07-26 09:22:58 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-07-26 19:48:38 GMT
    Russian athletes Maria Abakumova, Tatyana Lebedeva, and Ekaterina Gnidenko have lost their appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over doping offenses at the Olympic Games.More >>
    Russian athletes Maria Abakumova, Tatyana Lebedeva, and Ekaterina Gnidenko have lost their appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over doping offenses at the Olympic Games.More >>

  • Jerry Jones: Cowboys can't stay in locker room for anthem

    Jerry Jones: Cowboys can't stay in locker room for anthem

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 5:20 PM EDT2018-07-25 21:20:47 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-07-26 18:12:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas). Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes questions during the "state of the team" press conference at the start of the team's NFL training camp, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Oxnard, Calif.(AP Photo/Gus Ruelas). Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes questions during the "state of the team" press conference at the start of the team's NFL training camp, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Oxnard, Calif.
    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his players won't be allowed to stay in the locker room for the national anthem.More >>
    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his players won't be allowed to stay in the locker room for the national anthem.More >>

  • Triple Crown winner Justify retired from racing

    Triple Crown winner Justify retired from racing

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:37:37 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-07-26 15:04:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 9, 2018, file photo, Justify (1), with jockey Mike Smith up, leads the field as it approaches the first turn during the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y. Justify, the undefeate...(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 9, 2018, file photo, Justify (1), with jockey Mike Smith up, leads the field as it approaches the first turn during the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y. Justify, the undefeate...

    Triple Crown winner Justify has retired from racing because of fluid in his left front ankle.

    More >>

    Triple Crown winner Justify has retired from racing because of fluid in his left front ankle.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly