Islanders hire Caps' Mitch Korn as director of goaltending

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Islanders have hired longtime goalie guru Mitch Korn as director of goaltending.
Korn rejoins coach Barry Trotz, who he worked under with the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals. Korn was director of goaltending with Trotz and the Capitals last season when they won the Stanley Cup.
The team announced the hire Thursday. Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said recently they told Korn he'd be welcome to stay, but the 60-year-old decided to also join the Islanders.
Korn and recently hired goaltending coach Piero Greco are tasked with improving the Islanders' goaltending that played a large role in sinking their playoff hopes last season. New York ranked 28th out of 31 teams in save percentage, and Thomas Greiss returns to form a tandem with former Buffalo goaltender Robin Lehner.
During his 27 years in the NHL, Korn has had a hand in the success of Vezina Trophy winners Dominik Hasek, Pekka Rinne and Braden Holtby.
For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Triple Crown winner Justify has retired from racing because of fluid in his left front ankle.More >>
Triple Crown winner Justify has retired from racing because of fluid in his left front ankle.More >>
The Kickers held a 2-1 lead until the 82nd minute, but the LaLiga club exploded for three goals in the final ten minutes to doom Richmond's hopes. RCD Espanyol is the first LaLiga club to play in Virginia.More >>
The Kickers held a 2-1 lead until the 82nd minute, but the LaLiga club exploded for three goals in the final ten minutes to doom Richmond's hopes. RCD Espanyol is the first LaLiga club to play in Virginia.More >>
More than one thousand swimmers from 19 clubs across the area met at the Collegiate School Aquatic Center for the 57th annual James River Aquatic Club championship meet. Westwood claimed its fifth straight title and sixth in the last seven years.More >>
More than one thousand swimmers from 19 clubs across the area met at the Collegiate School Aquatic Center for the 57th annual James River Aquatic Club championship meet. Westwood claimed its fifth straight title and sixth in the last seven years.More >>