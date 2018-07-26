DeChambeau shoots 6-under 66 to lead European Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

DeChambeau shoots 6-under 66 to lead European Open

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) - Bryson DeChambeau shot a 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the European Open on Thursday.

The 25-year-old American carded his best European Tour round in more than two years for a one-shot lead.

DeChambeau, who plays with a full set of irons all of the exact same length, had seven birdies in all. He birdied all but one of the five par-5s, including at the ninth - his last hole. He dropped a stroke on the par-4 No. 3.

French trio Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Joel Stalter and Romain Wattel, and German Benedict Staben, are tied for second on 67.

"I was missing in the right places today. I didn't have my best stuff. I didn't have my A-game but I was able to miss it in the proper shots and leave myself some easy shots, so when I missed the green I could get it up and down," DeChambeau said.

"I think the course will change because of the heat and the weather and we'll have to adapt over the next couple of days with the course. If I can do that, and make some good putts, I'll be right there at the end of the week."

Masters champion Patrick Reed finished with back-to-back birdies for a 2-under 70 at Green Eagle Golf Courses.

The American had three birdies in all but dropped a shot on the par-5 No. 11.

"The two birdies on the last two definitely made it feel a little better but I still feel there's a lot to be had out there on that golf course with just a minor tweak to the golf swing," Reed said.

Defending champion Jordan Smith shot 71.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh attorney general

    Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh attorney general

    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-07-26 11:21:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:38:41 GMT
    (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>

  • Paul McCartney returns to Liverpool's Cavern Club cellar bar

    Paul McCartney returns to Liverpool's Cavern Club cellar bar

    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:57 AM EDT2018-07-26 09:57:10 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:34:53 GMT
    (AP Foto/Scott Audette). ARCHIVO - Foto de archivo del 10 de julio de 2017 de Paul McCartney actuando en la Amalie Arena de Tampa, Florida, EEUU.(AP Foto/Scott Audette). ARCHIVO - Foto de archivo del 10 de julio de 2017 de Paul McCartney actuando en la Amalie Arena de Tampa, Florida, EEUU.
    Paul McCartney is returning to the famous Liverpool venue which is credited as being the birthplace of the Beatles.More >>
    Paul McCartney is returning to the famous Liverpool venue which is credited as being the birthplace of the Beatles.More >>

  • Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angeles'

    Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angeles'

    Thursday, July 26 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-07-26 20:47:09 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:34:39 GMT
    (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Kristen Stewart poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Stewart is set to s...(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Kristen Stewart poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Stewart is set to s...
    Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of "Charlie's Angels.".More >>
    Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of "Charlie's Angels.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly