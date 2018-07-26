California court: Workers must be paid for off clock tasks - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

California court: Workers must be paid for off clock tasks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The California Supreme Court says Starbucks and other employers in the state must pay workers for minutes they routinely spend off the clock on tasks such as locking up or setting the store alarm.

The unanimous ruling on Thursday was a big victory for hourly workers in California. It came in a lawsuit by a Starbucks employee, Douglas Troester, who argued he was entitled to be paid for the time he spent closing the store after he had clocked out.

Troester says he activated the store alarm, locked the front door and walked co-workers to their cars.

A U.S. District Court rejected Troester's lawsuit on the grounds that the time he spent on those tasks was minimal.

An attorney for Starbucks referred comment to the company. Starbucks did not immediately have comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Paul McCartney returns to Liverpool's Cavern Club cellar bar

    Paul McCartney returns to Liverpool's Cavern Club cellar bar

    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:57 AM EDT2018-07-26 09:57:10 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-07-26 18:21:41 GMT
    (AP Foto/Scott Audette). ARCHIVO - Foto de archivo del 10 de julio de 2017 de Paul McCartney actuando en la Amalie Arena de Tampa, Florida, EEUU.(AP Foto/Scott Audette). ARCHIVO - Foto de archivo del 10 de julio de 2017 de Paul McCartney actuando en la Amalie Arena de Tampa, Florida, EEUU.
    Paul McCartney is returning to the famous Liverpool venue which is credited as being the birthplace of the Beatles.More >>
    Paul McCartney is returning to the famous Liverpool venue which is credited as being the birthplace of the Beatles.More >>

  • Detroit retailer seeks to block Eminem's clothing trademark

    Detroit retailer seeks to block Eminem's clothing trademark

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-07-26 17:17:12 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-07-26 18:20:52 GMT
    A Detroit-based fashion designer behind the Three Thirteen shop is trying to block Eminem's trademark request for his apparel line, E13.More >>
    A Detroit-based fashion designer behind the Three Thirteen shop is trying to block Eminem's trademark request for his apparel line, E13.More >>

  • Mr. President! The loud, rowdy, even rude job of reporting

    Mr. President! The loud, rowdy, even rude job of reporting

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-07-26 17:27:19 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-07-26 18:20:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    Loud, rowdy and sometimes rude: Questioning the president is standard protocol.More >>
    Loud, rowdy and sometimes rude: Questioning the president is standard protocol.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly