The Latest: Trump tells Iowa farmers he's 'opened up Europe' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Trump tells Iowa farmers he's 'opened up Europe'

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Ivanka Trump, right, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, center, look on as President Donald Trump holds up a "Make Our Farmers Great Again" hat during a roundtable discussion on workforce development at Northeast Iowa Community Colle... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Ivanka Trump, right, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, center, look on as President Donald Trump holds up a "Make Our Farmers Great Again" hat during a roundtable discussion on workforce development at Northeast Iowa Community Colle...
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump participates in a tour of an advanced manufacturing lab with Ivanka Trump, second from left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, third from left, at Northeast Iowa Community College, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in ... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump participates in a tour of an advanced manufacturing lab with Ivanka Trump, second from left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, third from left, at Northeast Iowa Community College, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in ...

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is claiming a trade breakthrough with European allies as he visits Iowa, a state where farmers are suffering under tariffs imposed by China in retaliation for Trump's protectionist policies.

Trump tells an audience at Northeast Iowa Community College that, "We just opened up Europe for you."

He says farmers will now have access to a big, new market and he is taking credit for the change.

The comments come a day after Trump's meeting with European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (zhahn-KLOHD' YUN'-kur). The U.S. and EU agreed to open talks to tear down trade barriers, and Trump said the EU agreed to buy more soybeans from American farmers.

Trump has enacted tariffs that have been criticized by farmers and manufacturers who warn a global trade war and retaliatory tariffs from countries like China, Mexico and Canada will damage their livelihoods.

___

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump plans to sign legislation to reauthorize a program that provides money for job training and related programs for students.

That's according to his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, who is with him at a workforce development event in Dubuque, Iowa.

Congress last authorized the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act in 2006. Lawmakers passed the bill Wednesday.

Ivanka Trump says it will help 11 million students and workers across the country acquire the technical skills they need to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

She says it will be "transformative" for education across the country.

After she said Trump will sign the measure into law next week, he joked: "Unless I don't sign it. Maybe I'll veto it."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Hosts kicked off air for slur against Sikh attorney general

    Hosts kicked off air for slur against Sikh attorney general

    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-07-26 11:21:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-07-26 19:55:39 GMT
    (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>

  • Paul McCartney returns to Liverpool's Cavern Club cellar bar

    Paul McCartney returns to Liverpool's Cavern Club cellar bar

    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:57 AM EDT2018-07-26 09:57:10 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-07-26 19:54:05 GMT
    (AP Foto/Scott Audette). ARCHIVO - Foto de archivo del 10 de julio de 2017 de Paul McCartney actuando en la Amalie Arena de Tampa, Florida, EEUU.(AP Foto/Scott Audette). ARCHIVO - Foto de archivo del 10 de julio de 2017 de Paul McCartney actuando en la Amalie Arena de Tampa, Florida, EEUU.
    Paul McCartney is returning to the famous Liverpool venue which is credited as being the birthplace of the Beatles.More >>
    Paul McCartney is returning to the famous Liverpool venue which is credited as being the birthplace of the Beatles.More >>

  • Detroit retailer seeks to block Eminem's clothing trademark

    Detroit retailer seeks to block Eminem's clothing trademark

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-07-26 17:17:12 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-07-26 19:37:28 GMT
    A Detroit-based fashion designer behind the Three Thirteen shop is trying to block Eminem's trademark request for his apparel line, E13.More >>
    A Detroit-based fashion designer behind the Three Thirteen shop is trying to block Eminem's trademark request for his apparel line, E13.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly