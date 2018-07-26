Ronaldo reaches deal with Spain's Tax Office to end tax case

By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Spain's Tax Office has accepted a deal with Cristiano Ronaldo to plead guilty to tax fraud and pay a fine of close to 19 million euros ($22 million) in exchange for a reduced prison sentence that will likely be suspended.
A source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday the agreement will be finalized in the coming days.
The deal was first reported in Spanish media.
In Spain, a judge can suspend sentences for two years or less for first-time offenders.
Ronaldo had already reached a tentative deal with the state prosecutor's office, but Spain's tax authorities had yet to sign off on the agreement.
Last year, a Spanish state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud from 2011-14 worth 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million). The prosecutor accused the Portugal forward of having used shell companies outside Spain to hide income made from image rights. The accusation does not involve his salary from his former Real Madrid club.
Ronaldo denied any wrongdoing when questioned by a judge last July.
Ronaldo left Madrid this month to sign for Italian champion Juventus.
In 2016, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi received a suspended 21-month jail sentence after being found guilty of defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros (then $4.6 million).
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former President Trump aide and 'Apprentice' contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman has a memoir coming that her publisher calls 'explosive' and 'jaw-dropping'.More >>
Former President Trump aide and 'Apprentice' contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman has a memoir coming that her publisher calls 'explosive' and 'jaw-dropping'.More >>
Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himselfMore >>
Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himselfMore >>
Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowermentMore >>
Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowermentMore >>
A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contactMore >>
A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contactMore >>
Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbsMore >>
Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbsMore >>
President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European UnionMore >>
President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European UnionMore >>
President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'More >>
President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'More >>
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseMore >>
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himMore >>
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himMore >>