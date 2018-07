The northbound ramp from Chippenham Parkway onto Powhite Parkway will be closed Sunday night.

The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the closure will take place July 29 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving.

A detour will be set up at Forest Hill Avenue to Powhite Parkway.

The work will be completed, weather-permitting.

