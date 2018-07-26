Ferguson 'humble' in first comments since brain surgery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ferguson 'humble' in first comments since brain surgery

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has thanked medical staff in his first public comments since emergency brain surgery in May.

Ferguson, who has been recovering at home, released a video message through the club on Thursday.

The 76-year-old Ferguson, who looks well in the video, says: "Believe me, without those people, who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today."

There was an outpouring of concern and well wishes from across the game over the health of the most successful manager in British football history after it was announced Ferguson underwent surgery for a brain hemorrhage.

He says he feels "humble," and thanked everyone for their support.

Ferguson adds: "I will be back later in the season to watch the team. In the meantime, all the best to Jose (Mourinho) and the players. Thank you very much."

Ferguson retired in 2013. He led United to 38 titles in almost 27 years in charge of the team, including 13 Premier Leagues and two Champions Leagues.

Before that, he won 11 trophies with Aberdeen.

