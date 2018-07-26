Man suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree

The crash occurred on Qualla Road near Newby's Bridge Road.. (Source: NBC12)

One man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Qualla Road on Thursday morning.

Chesterfield police said the vehicle was traveling on Qualla toward Newby’s Bridge Road when it ran off the right-hand side of the road, crossed the left lane and crashed into a tree after the driver over-corrected.

The driver was the lone occupant and was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12