Man dies after crashing into tree

The crash occurred on Qualla Road near Newby's Bridge Road.. (Source: NBC12)

A man who was injured in a crash in the 8000 block of Qualla Road on Thursday morning has died, Chesterfield police confirm.

Alfred J. Bingham, 53, died at the hospital Thursday after police said the vehicle he was driving ran off the right-hand side of the road, crossed the left lane and crashed into a tree after he over-corrected.

Bingham was the lone occupant and was not wearing a seat belt.

Bingham was traveling on Qualla Road toward Newby’s Bridge Road when the crash occurred.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12