Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 23 12 .657 -
Princeton (Rays) 21 12 .636 1
Danville (Braves) 17 17 .500
Pulaski (Yankees) 16 19 .457 7
Burlington (Royals) 9 25 .265 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 20 11 .645 -
Kingsport (Mets) 17 16 .515 4
Bristol (Pirates) 15 18 .455 6
Johnson City (Cardinals) 15 18 .455 6
Greeneville (Reds) 14 19 .424 7

Thursday's Games

Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bristol at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Kingsport at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

