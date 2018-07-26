The Latest: US, EU first to tackle steel, aluminum tariffs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: US, EU first to tackle steel, aluminum tariffs

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump, right, and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker walk from the podiums after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump, right, and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker walk from the podiums after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker speak in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker speak in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on trade talks between the United States and the European Union (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin says addressing steel and aluminum tariffs and counter tariffs will be covered in the first phase of new negotiations between the United States and the European Union.

Mnuchin says President Donald Trump and his European counterparts reached an "agreement in principle" to avoid an escalation in their trade dispute.

He is reiterating that there will be no new tariffs imposed while the two parties are negotiating a final deal. He says if the US concludes an agreement, there will be no tariffs placed on foreign-made automobiles in the EU.

The Treasury secretary tells reporters at the White House that after steel and aluminum tariffs are resolved, talks will focus on agricultural issues, chemicals and natural gas.

___

12:15 a.m.

Tensions between the U.S. and the European Union over a possible automotive trade war have eased with officials agreeing to hold off on new tariffs and instead engage in talks to break down trade barriers.

President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday to announce they've agreed to work toward "zero tariffs" and "zero subsidies" on non-automotive goods.

Trump said the EU had agreed to buy "a lot of soybeans" and increase its imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. And the two sides also agreed to resolve a dispute over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Negotiations are sure to be contentious and the United States remains embroiled in major trade disputes with China and other trading partners.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Smile, pardner: 'Deadwood' movie gets HBO greenlight

    Smile, pardner: 'Deadwood' movie gets HBO greenlight

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-07-26 05:01:25 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:34:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File). FILE - This Feb. 9, 2005 file photo shows actors Ian McShane, who portrays Al Swearengen, left, and Paula Malcomson, who portrays Trixie, center, on the set with David Milch, creator of the HBO series "Deadwood," in ...(AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File). FILE - This Feb. 9, 2005 file photo shows actors Ian McShane, who portrays Al Swearengen, left, and Paula Malcomson, who portrays Trixie, center, on the set with David Milch, creator of the HBO series "Deadwood," in ...
    The first day of the summer meeting of the Television Critics Association gave fans of HBO's "Deadwood" series a chance to rejoice _ a new film with the original cast is on the way.More >>
    The first day of the summer meeting of the Television Critics Association gave fans of HBO's "Deadwood" series a chance to rejoice _ a new film with the original cast is on the way.More >>

  • Former Trump aide Omarosa has "explosive" book coming

    Former Trump aide Omarosa has "explosive" book coming

    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:13:07 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:34:19 GMT
    Former President Donald Trump aide and "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman has a memoir coming that her publisher calls "explosive" and "jaw-dropping." (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew)Former President Donald Trump aide and "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman has a memoir coming that her publisher calls "explosive" and "jaw-dropping." (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew)

    Former President Trump aide and 'Apprentice' contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman has a memoir coming that her publisher calls 'explosive' and 'jaw-dropping'.

    More >>

    Former President Trump aide and 'Apprentice' contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman has a memoir coming that her publisher calls 'explosive' and 'jaw-dropping'.

    More >>

  • Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

    Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:46:26 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:34:16 GMT
    A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>
    A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly