Fuel weighs on American Airlines, but it tops forecasts

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - American Airlines is cutting its full-year earnings forecast again after escalating fuel costs weighed on its second-quarter.
The world's biggest airline said Thursday that it now foresees full-year earnings in a range of $4.50 to $5 per share. In April, American cut its forecast for earnings to a range of $5 to $6 per share.
Chairman Doug Parker called it the most challenging since a merger with US Airways five years ago, partly because spiraling fuel costs which led to a more than a $700 million increase in expenses.
American earned $566 million, or $1.22 per share, up from $864 million, or $1.75 per share, last year. Adjusted per-share earnings were $1.63, 4 cents better than what analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for.
Revenue climbed to $11.64 billion from $11.23 billion, about in line with analyst projections.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
