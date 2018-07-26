Barcelona taxis strike for 2nd day, tourists face delays - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Barcelona taxis strike for 2nd day, tourists face delays

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Taxi drivers stand next to parked taxis during a taxi strike at the Barcelona airport in Prat Llobregat, Spain, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Taxis in Barcelona have begun a 48-hour strike to protest against the growing number of ... (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Taxi drivers stand next to parked taxis during a taxi strike at the Barcelona airport in Prat Llobregat, Spain, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Taxis in Barcelona have begun a 48-hour strike to protest against the growing number of ...
By The Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Tourists arriving in Barcelona are facing long lines and jam-packed buses and subways as the city's taxis went on strike for a second day.

Ride-hailing apps like Uber and Cabify were also not operating Thursday. The companies suspended services Wednesday afternoon after taxi supporters assaulted several of their drivers, sending two of them to the hospital.

Passengers arriving in Barcelona's El Prat Airport were queuing for buses under a scorching sun as empty taxis passed by honking their horns in protest.

Taxi drivers have been on strike to oppose a judge's decision that suspended the need for additional authorization for the ride-hailing companies to operate in Barcelona. Drivers say if the decision is not overturned by Thursday they may extend their strike.

