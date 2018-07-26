Chesterfield Fire rescues goose trapped in net

The goose was unharmed. (Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS/Facebook)

A goose had to be rescued after it tried to get a little too good of a vantage point for a soccer game.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS had to break out Ladder 7 to free a goose that got stuck 25 feet high in a net at River City Sportsplex.

One of the goose’s legs got trapped after it flew into the netting.

The goose was uninjured.

