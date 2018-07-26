NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 26

Be on the lookout for a missing Tennessee teenager. Details below.
Grace Olivia Galliher may be in Virginia after she was abducted in Bristol, TN.
A former Virginia high school football star died during a workout.
13 Marines injured in crash at Fort A.P. Hill.
Thursday, July 26 – National Chili Dog Day
Just a little Teapot.
"A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore." – Yogi Berra
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (865) 755-6085 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.More >>
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (865) 755-6085 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.More >>
Be on the lookout for a missing Tennessee teenager. Details inside.More >>
Be on the lookout for a missing Tennessee teenager. Details inside.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The death of a former high school athlete is hitting one Central Virginia community hard.More >>
The death of a former high school athlete is hitting one Central Virginia community hard.More >>
Three of the Marines were sent to the hospital, while the other 10 were treated at the scene.More >>
Three of the Marines were sent to the hospital, while the other 10 were treated at the scene.More >>
The mother of a slain 6-month-old in Natchitoches Parish has been arrested.More >>
The mother of a slain 6-month-old in Natchitoches Parish has been arrested.More >>
Doctor's offices are seeing a spike in Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, which often spreads where large groups of children gather.More >>
Doctor's offices are seeing a spike in Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, which often spreads where large groups of children gather.More >>
If convicted on all charges, the suspected attacker could get more than 10 years in prison.More >>
If convicted on all charges, the suspected attacker could get more than 10 years in prison.More >>
The FBI is joining the search for a missing University of Iowa student, 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts.More >>
The FBI is joining the search for a missing University of Iowa student, 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts.More >>
The star was reportedly destroyed with a pick axe.More >>
The star was reportedly destroyed with a pick axe.More >>