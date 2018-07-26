NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 26 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 26

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Be on the lookout for a missing Tennessee teenager. Details below.

What’s Going On?

Grace Olivia Galliher may be in Virginia after she was abducted in Bristol, TN.

  • Galliher is believed to be in a navy blue Chevy Trailblazer with Tennessee plate B71-01V.
  • Police say she was taken by Richard Tester and they were reportedly seen on I-81 north.
  • Contact the FBI or Virginia State Police if you think you’ve seen them.

A former Virginia high school football star died during a workout.

  • Darius Minor collapsed while practicing with the University of Maine.
  • The practice was considered a light workout, and he collapsed about 15 minutes into it.
  • Minor was planning to study political science. The cause of death is not yet known.

13 Marines injured in crash at Fort A.P. Hill.

  • None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
  • The 7-ton vehicle in which they were riding slid off the road and rolled over.
  • The Marines are in Virginia from Camp Lejeune for training.

