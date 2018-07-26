Canadian teenager Davies joins Bayern for MLS record fee - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Canadian teenager Davies joins Bayern for MLS record fee

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file). FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Alphonso Davies of Canada speaks at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia. Bayern Munich has on Wednesday... (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file). FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Alphonso Davies of Canada speaks at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia. Bayern Munich has on Wednesday...

MUNICH (AP) - Bayern Munich has agreed to sign Canadian teenage forward Alphonso Davies from the Vancouver Whitecaps in a transfer worth up to $22 million (18.75 million euros), a record for a Major League Soccer player. 

The Bundesliga champion says the 17-year-old Davies, a naturalized Canadian born in Ghana, will join on Jan. 1 and his contract will run through June 2023. He turns 18 in November.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says, "He offers a lot of promise for the future. Alphonso already possesses great ability, which is why a lot of top clubs were keen on him."

The Whitecaps said in a statement the deal includes a transfer fee and additional compensation that could total more than $22 million, the most received by an MLS club in the league's 23-year history.

Davies scored three goals for Canada in the 2016 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • HBO chief: Quality won't suffer under new owner AT&T

    HBO chief: Quality won't suffer under new owner AT&T

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-26 04:16:18 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:12 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:12:16 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Executive producer/showrunner Marti Noxon, from left, Patricia Clarkson, executive producer/director Jean-Marc Vallee, executive producer/actress Amy Adams, Eliza Scanlen, Chris Messina and executive producer/wr...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Executive producer/showrunner Marti Noxon, from left, Patricia Clarkson, executive producer/director Jean-Marc Vallee, executive producer/actress Amy Adams, Eliza Scanlen, Chris Messina and executive producer/wr...
    HBO's programming chief is pushing back against the possibility that the cable channel will suffer under new owner AT&T. Casey Bloys, speaking Wednesday to a meeting of TV critics, said that quality won't lose out...More >>
    HBO's programming chief is pushing back against the possibility that the cable channel will suffer under new owner AT&T. Casey Bloys, speaking Wednesday to a meeting of TV critics, said that quality won't lose out in an effort to boost volume at HBO.More >>

  • New Jersey attorney general responds to 'turban man' comment

    New Jersey attorney general responds to 'turban man' comment

    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-07-26 11:21:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:07:23 GMT
    (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>

  • White House bars CNN correspondent from open press event

    White House bars CNN correspondent from open press event

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-07-25 22:38:26 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:01:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington.
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly