CAS confirm 2 Russians to be stripped of 2008 Olympic medals - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

CAS confirm 2 Russians to be stripped of 2008 Olympic medals

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - Russian athletes Tatyana Lebedeva and Maria Abakumova lost their appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday and were stripped of three silver medals for doping at the 2008 Olympic Games.

CAS confirmed the IOC decisions in 2016 to disqualify the pair plus compatriot Ekaterina Gnidenko.

The banned anabolic steroid turinabol was discovered in retests of all three women's Olympic anti-doping samples.

Lebedeva won 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medals in the long jump and triple jump.

Abakumova won the silver in javelin at the 2008 Games.

Gnidenko was eighth in Keirin track cycling at the 2012 London Olympics.

At their appeal hearings in May in Lausanne, all three failed to prove the anti-doping test methods were not scientifically valid, CAS said in a statement.

If medals are reallocated, Olga Rypakova of Kazakhstan could win a third Olympic triple jump medal.

Rypakova stands to be upgraded from fourth to silver in 2008. She also won gold in 2012 and bronze in 2016.

Because Lebedeva was disqualified along with 2008 bronze medalist Chrysopigi Devetzi of Greece for doping, Yargelis Savigne of Cuba could move up from fifth to bronze.

In the women's long jump, Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria may be upgraded from bronze to silver, and Chelsea Hammond of Jamaica improved from fourth to bronze.

In the 2008 javelin, Christina Obergfoll of Germany may be upgraded from bronze to silver, and Goldie Sayers of Britain from fourth to bronze.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh attorney general

    Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh attorney general

    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-07-26 11:21:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:39:14 GMT
    (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>

  • Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angeles'

    Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angeles'

    Thursday, July 26 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-07-26 20:47:09 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:34:39 GMT
    (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Kristen Stewart poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Stewart is set to s...(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Kristen Stewart poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Stewart is set to s...
    Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of "Charlie's Angels.".More >>
    Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of "Charlie's Angels.".More >>

  • Paul McCartney returns to Liverpool's Cavern Club cellar bar

    Paul McCartney returns to Liverpool's Cavern Club cellar bar

    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:57 AM EDT2018-07-26 09:57:10 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:34:53 GMT
    (AP Foto/Scott Audette). ARCHIVO - Foto de archivo del 10 de julio de 2017 de Paul McCartney actuando en la Amalie Arena de Tampa, Florida, EEUU.(AP Foto/Scott Audette). ARCHIVO - Foto de archivo del 10 de julio de 2017 de Paul McCartney actuando en la Amalie Arena de Tampa, Florida, EEUU.
    Paul McCartney is returning to the famous Liverpool venue which is credited as being the birthplace of the Beatles.More >>
    Paul McCartney is returning to the famous Liverpool venue which is credited as being the birthplace of the Beatles.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly