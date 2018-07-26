VA Amber Alert for Child Abducted; last seen in Bristol, TN

The Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an amber alert for a child abduction on behalf of the FBI-Knoxville office in Bristol.

The FBI - Knoxville office is looking for Grace Olivia Galliher.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Food City, Bristol, TN.

The child is likely abducted by Richard Tester. He's a 52 year-old white, male. He's 5 feet 09 inches tall; weighs 150 lbs; with green eyes and brown hair.

Grace is a 17 year-old white female. She's 5 feet 04 inches tall; weighs 130 lbs; with brown eyes and black hair.

They may be traveling in a 2004 navy blue Chevrolet Trailblazer, license Plates: tn b71-01v.

They were possibly driving north on I-81.

Please contact the FBI - Knoxville office at (865)755-6085 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-vachild).

You may find complete information at www.vaamberalert.com

