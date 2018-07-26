FBI: Abducted teen found safe; suspect in custody

The driver was the lone occupant and was not wearing a seat belt.More >>
The driver was the lone occupant and was not wearing a seat belt.More >>
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (865) 755-6085 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.More >>
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (865) 755-6085 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Chesterfield Fire and EMS had to break out Ladder 7 to free a goose that got stuck 25 feet high in a net at River City Sportsplex.More >>
Chesterfield Fire and EMS had to break out Ladder 7 to free a goose that got stuck 25 feet high in a net at River City Sportsplex.More >>
Be on the lookout for a missing Tennessee teenager. Details inside.More >>
Be on the lookout for a missing Tennessee teenager. Details inside.More >>
"Nobody should have to go through this. Nobody," Tanikia McCants said as she shook her head and wiped away tears.More >>
"Nobody should have to go through this. Nobody," Tanikia McCants said as she shook her head and wiped away tears.More >>
The mother of a slain 6-month-old in Natchitoches Parish has been arrested.More >>
The mother of a slain 6-month-old in Natchitoches Parish has been arrested.More >>
A woman left her child in a hot car while she went to have a drink on National Tequila Day, according to police.More >>
A woman left her child in a hot car while she went to have a drink on National Tequila Day, according to police.More >>
Police are waiting on autopsy results to help determine how they proceed in the case.More >>
Police are waiting on autopsy results to help determine how they proceed in the case.More >>
Scott Michael Johnson is the 1,642nd victim to be positively identified since the attacks.More >>
Scott Michael Johnson is the 1,642nd victim to be positively identified since the attacks.More >>
Supervisors said they were reluctant to punish the woman because they thought she had a medical condition that caused her to fall asleep.More >>
Supervisors said they were reluctant to punish the woman because they thought she had a medical condition that caused her to fall asleep.More >>
Doctor's offices are seeing a spike in Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, which often spreads where large groups of children gather.More >>
Doctor's offices are seeing a spike in Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, which often spreads where large groups of children gather.More >>
The man was charged with attempted bribery after allegedly offering doughnuts in exchange for his freedom to multiple officers repeatedly.More >>
The man was charged with attempted bribery after allegedly offering doughnuts in exchange for his freedom to multiple officers repeatedly.More >>
Their remains were found in the crawl space of John Wayne Gacy's home among his 33 victims, all murdered in the 1970s.More >>
Their remains were found in the crawl space of John Wayne Gacy's home among his 33 victims, all murdered in the 1970s.More >>
The doctor claimed it was clinic policy to prevent lawsuits, but under state law, women have the right to breastfeed in public without cover ups.More >>
The doctor claimed it was clinic policy to prevent lawsuits, but under state law, women have the right to breastfeed in public without cover ups.More >>