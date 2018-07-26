FBI: Abducted teen found safe; suspect in custody

The girl is believed to be inside this vehicle. (Source: Virginia State Police)

The FBI-Knoxville office in Bristol, Tennesseee says the teen abducted has been found safe and the suspect has been taken into custody in Tennesse.

The Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an AMBER Alert for a child abduction on behalf of the FBI who was looking for 17-year-old Grace Olivia Galliher.

The child was believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Food City in Bristol.

She was likely abducted by 52-year-old Richard Tester. He's described as a white male about 5-foot-9 weighing 150 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Galliher is white female about 5-foot-4 weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Complete information is available online at www.vaamberalert.com.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (865) 755-6085 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

