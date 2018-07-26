AMBER Alert for child abducted; possibly in Virginia

The girl is believed to be inside this vehicle. (Source: Virginia State Police)

The Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert for a child abduction on behalf of the FBI-Knoxville office in Bristol, TN.

The FBI is looking for 17-year-old Grace Olivia Galliher.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Food City in Bristol.

She was likely abducted by 52-year-old Richard Tester. He's described as a while male about 5-foot-9 weighing 150 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Galliher is white female about 5-foot-4 weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

They may be traveling in a 2004 navy blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with Tennessee license plate B71-01V. It is believed they may be traveling north on I-81 in Virginia.

Complete information is available online at www.vaamberalert.com.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (865) 755-6085 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

