Australia's Fairfax Media, Nine Entertainment to merge

SYDNEY (AP) - Australian media companies Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media have announced plans to merge, with the new media giant to be known only as Nine.

The companies said Thursday that Nine shareholders will own 51.1 per cent of the combined entity and Nine CEO Hugh Marks will lead the new company.

Fairfax shareholders will own the remaining 48.9 per cent of the company, which will become Australia's largest media player.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull welcomed the plan, while the union representing its journalists urged Australia's competition regulator to block the deal, which requires regulatory approvals.

Fairfax CEO Greg Hywood issued a statement to staff confirming the new business will be branded 'Nine'. He said there would be plenty of Fairfax "flavor" in the merged company.

