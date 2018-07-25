Wright-Phillips becomes quickest to 100 MLS goals - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Wright-Phillips becomes quickest to 100 MLS goals

WASHINGTON (AP) - Bradley Wright-Phillips became the fastest to score 100 MLS goals and the New York Red Bulls beat Atlantic Cup rival D.C. United 1-0 on Wednesday night in a game delayed about 90 minutes due to lightning.

Wright-Phillips scored his 14th goal of the season in the second minute. He ran past the defense for a long through ball and rolled it through the legs of a defender and past goalkeeper David Ousted.

Wright-Phillips celebrated by taking off his red No. 99 jersey to unveil a custom No. 100 white jersey. He needed just 159 games to become the 11th player to reach the century mark.

New York (13-5-2) has won three straight games and six of its last seven.

D.C. (3-9-5) lost for the first time at home this season. Wayne Rooney entered as a second-half substitute for United and created some action near goal in the closing minutes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

