Wright-Phillips becomes quickest to 100 MLS goals

WASHINGTON (AP) - Bradley Wright-Phillips became the fastest to score 100 MLS goals and the New York Red Bulls beat Atlantic Cup rival D.C. United 1-0 on Wednesday night in a game delayed about 90 minutes due to lightning.
Wright-Phillips scored his 14th goal of the season in the second minute. He ran past the defense for a long through ball and rolled it through the legs of a defender and past goalkeeper David Ousted.
Wright-Phillips celebrated by taking off his red No. 99 jersey to unveil a custom No. 100 white jersey. He needed just 159 games to become the 11th player to reach the century mark.
New York (13-5-2) has won three straight games and six of its last seven.
D.C. (3-9-5) lost for the first time at home this season. Wayne Rooney entered as a second-half substitute for United and created some action near goal in the closing minutes.
