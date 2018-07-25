Redskins training camp begins

For the 6th straight year, the Redskins return to Richmond for their preseason training camp.

Camp started on Thursday, kicking off a three-week grind to set the stage for the season and trim the roster.

It was a hot and humid day at the training center, but players were happy to get back to work after a six-week layoff.

"I think everybody's excited. We've been waiting for football for a pretty long time. I think everybody's excited to get out there and show what we can do. We don't have pads on, but we're anticipating getting them this weekend, so I think everybody's excited about it," said Rob Kelley.

"It's great to be back on the field working with my teammates again and just back to football," said Jordan Reed.

"We got a lot of people hurt and recovering and rehabbing. This is the point in camp where you get those guys back and see glimpses of what it's going to be like in the season," said Morgan Moses.

"I think it's going well. I've just been getting the feel for practice, the order of things, and just finding my groove. It's been going great," said Paul Richardson.

Jay Gruden met with the media following the players' conditioning test. He says that he doesn't think the Redskins have any glaring weaknesses.

The head coach feels a lot of depth issues were addressed during the draft and free agency.

Gruden is not looking forward to the weather forecast, as rain seems to be in the cards for the next week.

"It's gonna have a major effect if it rains too hard," said Gruden. "The fields don't handle water very well, so we'll have to figure it out. We'll have to slush around there one day, and some days we'll have to do to an indoor place and do a walk-through, come in here, get a good workout in, get 'em working, but we'll have to adjust our plan accordingly depending on how bad the fields are."

Camp picks back up Friday for practice at 9:45 a.m. and a walk-through at 4:40 p.m. Gates open to fans at 8:30 a.m.

