Redskins return to Richmond for preseason camp

Redskins training camp begins on July 26 (Source: NBC12) Redskins training camp begins on July 26 (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

For the 6th straight year, the Redskins return to Richmond for their preseason training camp.

The team arrived Wednesday afternoon. Starting Thursday, a three-week grind kicks off to set the stage for the season and trim the roster.

Jay Gruden met with the media following the players' conditioning test. He says that he doesn't think the Redskins have any glaring weaknesses.

The head coach feels a lot of depth issues were addressed during the draft and free agency.

Gruden is not looking forward to the weather forecast, as rain seems to be in the cards for the next week.

"It's gonna have a major effect if it rains too hard," said Gruden. "The fields don't handle water very well, so we'll have to figure it out. We'll have to slush around there one day, and some days we'll have to do to an indoor place and do a walk-through, come in here, get a good workout in, get 'em working, but we'll have to adjust our plan accordingly depending on how bad the fields are."

Practice begins Thursday morning at 9:45. Camp opens for fans at 8:30.

