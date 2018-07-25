Redskins return to Richmond for preseason camp

Triple Crown winner Justify has retired from racing because of fluid in his left front ankle.More >>
More than one thousand swimmers from 19 clubs across the area met at the Collegiate School Aquatic Center for the 57th annual James River Aquatic Club championship meet. Westwood claimed its fifth straight title and sixth in the last seven years.
The Redskins arrived in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon as camp gets set to kick off on Thursday morning. This is the sixth year the team is making its training camp home in the River City.
For the 6th straight year, the Redskins return to Richmond for their preseason training camp. The team arrived Wednesday afternoon.
