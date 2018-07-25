Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|23
|12
|.657
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|21
|12
|.636
|1
|Danville (Braves)
|17
|17
|.500
|5½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|15
|19
|.441
|7½
|Burlington (Royals)
|9
|25
|.265
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|20
|11
|.645
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|15
|17
|.469
|5½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|15
|18
|.455
|6
|Greeneville (Reds)
|14
|19
|.424
|7
|Wednesday's Games
Elizabethton 6, Burlington 5
Princeton 6, Greeneville 4
Greeneville 8, Princeton 7
Bluefield 6, Bristol 3
Bristol 5, Bluefield 2
Danville 7, Kingsport 6, 10 innings
Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
