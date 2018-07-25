Kings Dominion announces dates for WinterFest

Kings Dominion will be holding "WinterFest," a new event for the winter holiday season.

Starting Nov. 23 and lasting through the rest of the year, Kings Dominion will be "magically transformed into a winter wonderland."

The event will feature millions of lights, festive live entertainment, ice skating, cookie decorating and more.

For more information, visit kingsdominion.com.

Admission to WinterFest is included with the 2018 Gold Season Pass.

