3 displaced after fire at home in Henrico's east end

Henrico Fire is investigating after a house fire in the east end that displaced three people on Wednesday.

Crews responded around 7:30 p.m. to a home in the 5100 block of Bending Branch Court. They found smoke filling the two-story home.

No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators say the fire started in the utility room, but the cause remains under investigation.

The displaced people are staying with family members.

